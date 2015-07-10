Girlpool: Tiny Desk Concert

Girlpool's Cleo Tucker and Harmony Tividad perform in unison: They play their guitars that way — Tucker on lead, Tividad on bass — and they sing the same angsty, funny words simultaneously, or as if emulating a nursery-rhyme-style round, a la "Row Row Row Your Boat."

The duo has made one of my favorite albums of the year so far, Before The World Was Big, which followed a self-titled debut EP from 2014. Girlpool's words deal with the pedestrian, the mundane and the beauty locked away in both. In 10 songs and 24 minutes, the charming, talented performers find their strength in essence, without drums or unnecessary rock trappings. The ingredients require no cooking and are served strictly raw, with one caveat: If it's good, double it.

Set List

"Before The World Was Big"

"Ideal World"

"Cherry Picking"

Credits

Producers: Bob Boilen, Maggie Starbard; Editor: Morgan Walker; Audio Engineer: Brian Jarboe; Videographers: Maggie Starbard, Morgan McCloy; Assistant Producer: Michaela Gugliotta; photo by Maggie Starbard/NPR

