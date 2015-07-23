'Close Up Baltimore' Tells Stories Of The City, One Portrait At A Time

1 of 6 — "I'm a painter. An illustrator. I dabble in performance. I dance also. And I dabble in sculpture. Dabbling is a momentary experiment with a certain medium in a project that I don't have too much experience working with. I like the intuitive. My mind's not really burdened with the right way or the wrong way to do something."

