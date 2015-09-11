What Happens When We Step Inside The Screen?

Part 6 of the TED Radio Hour episode Screen Time - Part I.

About Chris Milk's TED Talk

Filmmaker Chris Milk uses cutting edge technology to create a film experience that immerses the viewer. He explains how virtual reality has allowed him to create the "ultimate empathy machine."

About Chris Milk

Chris Milk first gained recognition as a music video director, working with U2, Arcade Fire and Kanye West and contributing to "A Mother's Promise," a short documentary that introduced Barack Obama at the 2008 Democratic National Convention.

In an effort to discover "what comes after cinema as the gold standard for storytelling," Milk began to mix different technology and mediums to tell stories. His groundbreaking work "The Johnny Cash Project," with Aaron Koblin, uses crowdsourced artwork to create an ever-evolving music video of Cash's final release.

His latest work "Clouds Over Sidra" is a virtual reality film for the United Nations. Available on his Vrse app, it brings viewers inside a Syrian refugee camp through virtual reality.

