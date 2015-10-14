Finalists Unveiled For This Year's National Book Awards

Shortlists for the National Book Awards went public Wednesday, halving the number of nominees to just 20 finalists. Among the books that have survived the second round of cuts, a few clear favorites are beginning to emerge — while others have been displaced by less familiar names.

The full lists of finalists can be found below.

On the fiction side, Hanya Yanagihara's novel A Little Life adds to a stellar record so far this literary awards season. The tome — which NPR's John Powers calls "a wrenching portrait of the enduring grace of friendship" — has already earned a spot on the shortlists for the Man Booker and Kirkus prizes.

Joining Yanagihara's novel are Lauren Groff's Fates and Furies — "a master class in best lines," says reviewer Jason Sheehan — and Fortune Smiles, a globe-trotting collection of stories from Pulitzer Prize winner Adam Johnson. Karen E. Bender's collection Refund and Angela Flournoy's The Turner House round out the fiction list.

All of the writers on the fiction shortlist are first-time finalists for the National Book Award.

Given the kind of year that Ta-Nehisi Coates has been having, it would be tough to consider his Between the World and Me anything less than a favorite to win the nonfiction prize — though photographer Sally Mann's Hold Still, a memoir threaded with photos, could be considered a close second for that distinction. Like Mann, Tracy K. Smith also comes to nonfiction from another genre, having previously won a Pulitzer for poetry; Ordinary Lightis her first memoir.

Meanwhile, among the poets themselves, Rowan Ricardo Phillips' absence from the list is sure to surprise some — while Terrance Hayes' inclusion, for How to Be Drawn, should surprise no one. The celebrated poet has been here before, with an NBA win just five years ago. Robin Coste Lewis, however, is new here — with Voyage of the Sable Venus, a debut she published while still a student (getting her Ph.D.).

Yet she's not the youngest writer on this list. Noelle Stevenson, in her early 20s, may take that honor. Her comic Nimona, which first developed as a biweekly post on the Web, earned a spot on the slate of finalists for young people's literature.

Winners in each category will receive a bronze sculpture and a purse of $10,000, at a ceremony in New York City on Nov. 18.

National Book Awards Finalists

Fiction

Karen E. Bender, Refund

Angela Flournoy, The Turner House

Lauren Groff, Fates and Furies

Adam Johnson, Fortune Smiles

Hanya Yanagihara, A Little Life

Nonfiction

Ta-Nehisi Coates, Between the World and Me

Sally Mann, Hold Still

Sy Montgomery, The Soul of an Octopus

Carla Power,If the Oceans Were Ink: An Unlikely Friendship and a Journey to the Heart of the Quran

Tracy K. Smith, Ordinary Light

Poetry

Ross Gay, Catalog of Unabashed Gratitude

Terrance Hayes, How to Be Drawn

Robin Coste Lewis, Voyage of the Sable Venus

Ada Limón, Bright Dead Things

Patrick Phillips, Elegy for a Broken Machine

Young People's Literature

Ali Benjamin, The Thing About Jellyfish

Laura Ruby, Bone Gap

Steve Sheinkin, Most Dangerous: Daniel Ellsberg and the Secret History of the Vietnam War

Neal Shusterman, Challenger Deep

Noelle Stevenson, Nimona

