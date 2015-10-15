Picture Shows Gunslinger Billy The Kid Playing Croquet

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Picture Billy the Kid, the gunslinger, who, legend had it, killed 21 men. Now picture him playing croquet with his gang. A newly-authenticated tintype shows Billy outside a cabin holding his mallet during a casual pickup game. Only the second photograph of the Kid ever found, it's now appraised at $5 million, which means the tintype purchased for $2 at a thrift store was really a steal. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.