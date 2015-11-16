Aziz Ansari: Talking Modern Love With The 'Master Of None'

A few months ago, Shankar Vedantam hosted an event in Washington, D.C., with the comedian Aziz Ansari. You might know him as Tom Haverford from Parks and Recreation, or you might currently be binge-watching his new show on Netflix, Master of None.

What you might not know about Ansari is that he is also interested in human behavior. He recently co-wrote a book with sociologist Eric Klinenberg called Modern Romance about the changing state of love in the digital age.

We taped the conversation live in front of an audience at Lisner Auditorium at George Washington University.

If you know anything about Aziz Ansari, we don't need to tell you that this episode gets racy. If this is your first time hearing him, well, consider yourself warned.

The Hidden Brain Podcast is hosted by Shankar Vedantam and produced by Kara McGuirk-Alison and Maggie Penman. Follow us on Twitter@hiddenbrain, @karamcguirkand@maggiepenman, and listen for Hidden Brain stories every week on your local public radio station.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.