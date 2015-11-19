Correction: World's Largest Jigsaw Puzzle

ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:

And now this note of correction from yesterday's program. Our item about the gigantic jigsaw puzzle - the one with nearly 34,000 pieces, the one that is 18 feet long and 5 feet wide when assembled - well, contained some misidentifications. Turns out, the image featured on the puzzle is not a work called "Wilderness" by the artist Adrian Chesterton (ph). It is "Wildlife" by Adrian Chesterman. You can see a picture of "Wildlife" as whole, not in 33,600 pieces, on our Facebook page, NPR ATC. You can also find the show on Twitter at @npratc. I'm on Facebook and Twitter at @arishapiro. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.