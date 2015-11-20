What The 2016 Candidates Would Do About ISIS, In One Chart

Hillary Clinton has revealed how she would fight ISIS in the wake of the attacks on Paris. Among her ideas: a no-fly zone, support for local troops, and a new authorization for the U.S. to use force in the region.

In a Thursday speech, the former secretary of state laid out her plan, as well as some attacks on her Republican opponents.

"Turning away orphans, applying a religious test, discriminating against Muslims, slamming the door on every single Syrian refugee — that is just not who we are. We are better than that," she said in response to some GOP candidates' plans to either stop Syrian refugees from entering the U.S. or to only allow Christians to enter.

She's not the only one with a plan for fighting ISIS; there has been a flurry of candidate promises in the wake of the attacks in Paris a week ago. In Politico on Thursday, Marco Rubio laid out the steps he'd take, which include reversing defense sequestration. Bernie Sanders, meanwhile, told Georgetown students that he wants Middle Eastern nations to step up more in the fight.

Below, we attempted to compile all of the candidates' views on a series of topics related to the fight against ISIS. (See our previous looks at immigration and climate change.)

Perhaps most striking here: It's messy, with a lot of "unclears" and "maybes" and "it's complicateds." Candidates have over the past week dribbled out information on how they want to take on the ISIS threat, but many have not released comprehensive plans or statements. We have reached out to campaigns where candidates' views are unclear and will update the table as we receive more information.

With research from Barbara Sprunt.

