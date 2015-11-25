Boy & Bear On World Cafe

The Australian band Boy and Bear has a folk-rock sound often compared to Fleet Foxes and Mumford and Sons. The group is just starting to make inroads in North America, but at home their first album went platinum, their second debuted at Number 1 and their latest, Limit of Love, did the same.

Boy & Bear, which was originally a solo project, is centered on the songwriting of lead singer Dave Hosking. This new album is far more a group effort: The band wrote it communally and recorded it live in Peter Gabriel's Real World Studios with Ethan Johns producing.

