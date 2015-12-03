Fey And Poehler: 'Sisters' Who Will Take Down 'Star Wars' — Or Laugh Trying

ROBERT SIEGEL, HOST:

The new "Star Wars" hasn't opened yet, but it's already being called the biggest movie the of the year.

SIEGEL: Box office receipts for "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" are expected to be so astronomical that producers of other movies are delaying their openings. But Tina Fey and Amy Poehler aren't afraid of the competition. Their movie "Sisters" also opens December 18, as NPR's Elizabeth Blair reports.

ELIZABETH BLAIR, BYLINE: Analysts predict the new "Star Wars," directed by J.J. Abrams, will take in over $200 million on opening weekend. A comedy like "Sisters" is expected to do around $15 million. So Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are trying to have some fun knowing they'll be crushed by the "Star Wars" behemoth. Today, the comediennes released a marketing video for "Sisters" called "The Farce Awakens," including testimonials from fans.

UNIDENTIFIED MAN: Growing up, I had a "Sisters" lunchbox. I had all the "Sisters" toys.

BLAIR: When we asked Fey and Poehler about going up against "Star Wars," they kept the joke going.

TINA FEY: I mean, I feel bad for them 'cause I know they're worried. J.J. Abrams called me and begged. He was crying.

BLAIR: Crying because he was worried their comedy about middle-aged sisters who throw a party would overwhelm his storm troopers, light sabers and beloved robots. They say he wanted them to change their opening date.

FEY: Amy was like, if we back off the date then, like, so what? You'll win the date, but you win by forfeit. That's not going to be good for you.

AMY POEHLER: Yeah.

FEY: Better to come in second.

BLAIR: Plus, she says, the fan bases are different.

POEHLER: I know this is crazy, but there might be some people who aren't interested in "Star Wars."

UNIDENTIFIED WOMAN: I don't think so.

BLAIR: Still, they're hoping to get some crossover, urging fans to tweet hashtag, #YouCanSeeThemBoth. Elizabeth Blair, NPR News.