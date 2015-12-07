Maureen Corrigan's Best Books Of 2015: Short(ish) Books That Pack A Big Punch

This year, most of the best stories I read came in small-ish packages. Many books that were either big in size — like Garth Risk Hallberg's over-900-page opus, City on Fire,and Jonathan Franzen's 500-plus page Purity — ended up being just "OK." The same, in my opinion, went for some books that generated "big buzz," like Lauren Groff's Fates and Furies. Short stories and fragmented, intense memoirs dominate my best books list, along with the incredible true story of a short-haired dog.

Copyright 2021 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.