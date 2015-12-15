Looking For A Podcast? Try 'What I Wore When ...'

In the "I Got Divorced" episode of What I Wore When ... , Glamour editor Sophia Chabbott describes what she wore to her Orthodox Jewish divorce ceremony. Wailin Wong, host of The Distance podcast, says, "To me it's really beautiful because she talks about how she wasn't allowed to speak during that ceremony, but the clothes spoke for her; the clothes gave her a language, a vocabulary to work with when she felt very vulnerable."

