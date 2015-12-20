A Little Under-The-Radar TV: 'UnREAL'

NPR's Weekend Edition has been chatting with TV critics about shows that they believe flew a little too far under the radar in 2015 — Maureen Ryan talked about The 100last weekend, and Alan Sepinwall talked about Review. This week, I'm joining Rachel Martin to remind everybody of Lifetime's terrific UnREAL, which followed the backstage adventures of a show that was almost, but not quite, The Bachelor.

It's a very good show, which I wrote about when it was first airing, and to which we also devoted a segment on Pop Culture Happy Hour. It's now available on a lot of streaming platforms and well worth watching. There's a second season coming, though they haven't scheduled it yet, and I'll be waiting impatiently.

Click the audio for more.

