David Myles On World Cafe

Mild-mannered, sharply dressed David Myles knows how to bring the Christmas cheer. Born in New Brunswick, Myles proudly represents Eastern Canada and even has a CBC radio show covering the music of the Maritimes. In today's conversation with host David Dye, he talks about some of his local Christmas customs.

You'll hear jazz-flavored pop songs from Myles in today's session, too — but that's not all he's known for north of the border. He actually has the best-selling Canadian hip-hop single ever, "Inner Ninja," which he recorded with the rapper Classified as an anti-bullying tale of empowerment.

