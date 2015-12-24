KCRW Presents: Beirut

A new romance and a move to Turkey inspired Beirut's Zach Condon to change his approach to recording the band's latest album. Instead of the meticulously layered songs of their previous releases, the band jammed in the studio until inspiration took hold. Those vibrant songs make up one of our favorite albums of the year, No No No. Watch Beirut perform the title track here.

SET LIST

"No No No"

Credits

Director: A.J. Wilhelm

Videographers: Christopher Parks, Mathew Ramsey, A.J. Wilhelm;

Recording Engineer: Joseph Colmener

Production Engineer: Kat Yore Editor: A.J. Wilhelm

Watch Beirut's fullMorning Becomes Eclecticperformance at KCRW.com.

Copyright 2021 KCRW. To see more, visit .