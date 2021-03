Just in time for Christmas Eve, World Cafe heads to the tropics for a holiday-themed Latin Roots segment. Contributor Judy Cantor-Navas uses the occasion as an opportunity to look at Christmas in Cuba, with music from pre-revolutionary times right up until the present day.

Hear songs from the great Celia Cruz and more in this segment, and find even more to enjoy on Latin Roots' Cuban Christmas Spotify playlist.

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.