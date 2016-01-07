125-Year-Old Beer Has Odd, Meaty Flavor, Expert Says

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. This week, scientists tasted a bottle of beer that had languished at the bottom of Halifax Harbour in Nova Scotia for 125 years. A treasure hunter brought the pale ale to Andrew MacIntosh, who specializes in fermentation research. The professor examined the color, the pH levels and offered this review to CTV News - an odd meaty flavor with lighter fruit notes, a distinct bitterness and a very bad odor. It's MORNING EDITION.