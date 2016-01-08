How Are Some Fragile Cities Tackling Their Worst Problems?

Part 4 of the TED Radio Hour episode Building Better Cities.

About Robert Muggah's TED Talk

Fast-growing cities are often riddled with violence, drug trafficking and unemployment. Security researcher Robert Muggah explains how some cities are using new approaches to address these problems.

About Robert Muggah

Muggah drills into shadowy data in search of answers to some troubling questions: Why are some cities so violent and increasingly fragile? And what strategies can we implement to reduce violence?

Muggah's high-tech toolkit includes new ways for citizens to collect, collate and understand data, such as the mapping arms data (MAD) tool.

As the research director of the Igarapé Institute and the SecDev Foundation, he developed the tool in collaboration with Peace Research Institute Oslo and Google Ideas.

