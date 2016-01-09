© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Not My Job: Ice Cube Answers 3 Questions About Very Bad Days

Published January 9, 2016 at 8:49 AM CST
Ice Cube performs at the Staples Center in June 2015 in Los Angeles.

Not many musicians become huge, genre-creating successes. Even fewer become successful movie actors, writers and producers. And as far as we know, Ice Cube is the only onewho has produced a hit movie about his own first band with his own son playing himself.

One of Ice Cube's biggest hits was a song called "It Was a Good Day," so we've invited him to answer three questions about people having very bad days.

