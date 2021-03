Were you one of those people who went around yelling, "Show me the money!" in the 90s? If so, then this game is right up your alley. Contestants respond to questions with clues to words or phrases that start with the "muh" sound. As Jerry Maguire might yell, show me the Munchkins!

Heard in Taran Killam: The Day Before Sunday In Real Time

