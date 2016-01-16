Not My Job: Sutton Foster Gets Quizzed On Tonys (Not The Awards)

She can sing, she can dance, she can act. She can even handle her own on Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me!

Actress Sutton Foster, a two-time Tony Award winner, has been performing since she was a teenager when she first competed on Star Search. She has starred in musicals on Broadway and is now starring in the TV Land series Younger.

Since she is so familiar with the Tony Awards, we invited her to answer questions about other Tonys ... or Anthonys.

