Is Honesty The Best Policy When Someone Is Dying?

Part 4 of theTED Radio Hour episode Rethinking Death

About Matthew O'Reilly's TED Talk

As an emergency medical technician, Matthew O'Reilly was used to telling a white lie when patients asked if they were dying. O'Reilly describes what happened on one emergency call, when he decided to tell the truth.

About Matthew O'Reilly

Matthew O'Reilly is a veteran emergency medical technician on Long Island, N.Y.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.