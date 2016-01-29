© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Is Honesty The Best Policy When Someone Is Dying?

By NPR/TED Staff
Published January 29, 2016 at 9:01 AM CST

Part 4 of theTED Radio Hour episode Rethinking Death

About Matthew O'Reilly's TED Talk

As an emergency medical technician, Matthew O'Reilly was used to telling a white lie when patients asked if they were dying. O'Reilly describes what happened on one emergency call, when he decided to tell the truth.

About Matthew O'Reilly

Matthew O'Reilly is a veteran emergency medical technician on Long Island, N.Y.

NPR/TED Staff