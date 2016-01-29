What Do You Want To Do Before You Die?

Part 1 of the TED Radio Hour episode Rethinking Death

About Candy Chang's TED Talk

Artist Candy Chang turned an abandoned house into a giant chalkboard with a provocative prompt: "Before I die I want to ____." Her neighbors' answers grew into a kind of monument to the aspirations of the community.

About Candy Chang

Candy Chang is an artist, designer, and urban planner who wants to make cities more comfortable and contemplative places. She believes in the potential of introspection and collective wisdom in public space to help improve our communities.

She is a TED Senior Fellow, an Urban Innovation Fellow, and was named a "Live Your Best Life" Local Hero by Oprah magazine. By combining street art with urban planning and social activism, she has been recognized as a leader in developing new strategies for the design of cities. She is co-founder of Civic Center, an art and design studio in New Orleans.

