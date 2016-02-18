Pizza Added To Meals-Ready-To-Eat Menu

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montaigne. Meals Ready to Eat - it's a cuisine whose reputation goes beyond those in uniform forced to eat them. Of course, MREs are designed to last for three years. But news now of a culinary breakthrough - a pizza that will hold up under fire. The MRE pizza is billed as tasting like pizza at its best - that is, a day old. Plus, take this New York pizza - MRE pizza can withstand a parachute drop from a thousand feet. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.