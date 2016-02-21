The Phrase Or Name Is Familiar: Try This Puzzle And See What They Are
On-air challenge: Every answer is a familiar two-word phrase or name in which the first word ends in the letter -E, and the second word starts GO-.
For example: Something you might say when you're about to take a plunge --> HERE GOES.
Last week's challenge:Name something to eat. Change one letter in it and rearrange the result. You'll name the person who makes this food. Who is it?
Answer:Bread and baker.
Winner:Mary Ann Gaeddert, of Georgetown, Ky.
Next week's challenge:Think of three eight-letter words that are identical in spelling except for the fourth letter. Each word contains a G ... that is pronounced differently in all three words. What words are they?
If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here. Listeners who submit correct answers win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you Thursday, Feb. 25 at 3 p.m. ET.
Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.