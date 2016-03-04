Why Did Humans Become The Most Successful Species On Earth?

Part 5 of the TED Radio Hour episode How Things Spread

About Yuval Harari's TED Talk

Historian Yuval Harari explains how human imagination powered the growth and spread of homo sapiens around the world.

About Yuval Harari

History professor Yuval Harari received his Ph.D from the University of Oxford in 2002. In 2005, he became a lecturer at The Hebrew University of Jerusalem. His research uses history and biology to answer macro-historical questions about humankind.

Professor Harari won the Polonsky Prize for Creativity and Originality in both 2009 and 2012. In 2011, he won the Society for Military History's Moncado Award. In 2012, he was elected to the Young Israeli Academy of Sciences. In 2014, he wrote Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind.

