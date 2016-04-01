What Lessons Can We Learn From Losing Our Life's Savings?

Part 2 of the TED Radio Hour episodeCrisis and Response

About Matt Weinstein's TED Talk

Motivational speaker Matt Weinstein shares the lessons he learned after losing his life's savings to Bernie Madoff, a man who ran one of biggest investment scams in U.S. history.

About Matt Weinstein

Matt Weinstein is a motivational speaker and founding president of Playfair, Inc., an international consulting company based in Berkeley, California, focused on team-building.

In 2009, Weinstein lost his life's savings in Bernie Madoff's investment scam. Since then, Weinstein became the author of Managing To Have Fun, Gently Down The Stream, and Dogs Don't Bite When A Growl Will Do.

