Barbara Lea On Piano Jazz

Vocalist Barbara Lea (1929–2011) was a widely respected and admired interpreter of classic American popular song. She began her career in the 1950s, and the Downbeat Critics Poll of 1956 recognized her as "Best New Singer."

On this 1999 episode of Piano Jazz, Lea joins host Marian McPartland for a tribute to songwriter Hoagy Carmichael. The conservator of Carmichael's repertoire, Lea brings her skill to selections such as "Lazybones" and "Stardust."

Originally broadcast in the fall of 1999.

Set List

"Lazybones" (Carmichael, Mercer)

"Heart And Soul" (Carmichael, Loesser)

"The Nearness Of You" (Carmichael, Washington)

"Two Sleepy People" (Carmichael, Loesser)

"I Get Along With You" (Carmichael)

"One Morning In May" (Carmichael, Parish)

"Winter Moon" (McPartland)

"In The Cool, Cool, Cool Of The Evening" (Carmichael, Mercer)

"Stardust" (Carmichael, Parish)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.