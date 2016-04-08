Mayer Hawthorne On World Cafe

Mayer Hawthorne may live in Southern California now, but you can't miss the influences of his hometown of Detroit in his music. He's a fan of hip-hop, Motown, old soul and even Steely Dan, and it all comes out in his slick R&B.

Hawthorne was originally signed by Stones Throw label head Peanut Butter Wolf, and released his debut (A Strange Arrangement) in 2009. Today, he releases his newest album, Man About Town. Hear a World Cafe session, including a live performance from World Cafe Live in Philadelphia, in the player above.

