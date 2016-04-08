© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

Mothers: Tiny Desk Concert

By Bob Boilen
Published April 8, 2016 at 9:35 AM CDT

While Kristine Leschper was singing her songs behind my desk, in the crowd was a tiny baby in a stroller. As I watched the child and the band, I couldn't help but think about both the promise and innocence of youth and the struggles of adulthood, as Leschper sang:

We lived unloved in unmade beds

You wore me like a necklace

You closed me like a locket

Mothers began as Leschper's project in art school in Athens, Ga. In their quiet moments — which at the Tiny Desk were all the moments — the songs seemed to function as a pursuit of catharsis, aided by fragile, tender melodies. The band helped hold the music together with grace and rhythm.

Two of the songs here are from Mothers' debut album, When You Walk A Long Distance You Are Tired,which came out earlier this year; there's also an aching new track called "Mother And Wife." Mothers chose the slowest and most languid songs to perform at the Tiny Desk — a sad, quiet, reflective approach which felt just right for the setting.

When You Walk A Long Distance You Are Tired is available now. (iTunes) (Amazon)

Set List

  • "Too Small For Eyes"

  • "Burden Of Proof"

  • "Mother And Wife"

    • Credits

    Producers: Bob Boilen, Niki Walker; Audio Engineers: Josh Rogosin; Videographers: Niki Walker, Kara Frame; Production Assistant: Jackson Sinnenberg; Photo: Brandon Chew/NPR.

    For more Tiny Desk concerts, subscribe to our podcast.

    Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

    Arts & CultureNPR News
    Bob Boilen
    In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
    See stories by Bob Boilen