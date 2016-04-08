Mothers: Tiny Desk Concert

While Kristine Leschper was singing her songs behind my desk, in the crowd was a tiny baby in a stroller. As I watched the child and the band, I couldn't help but think about both the promise and innocence of youth and the struggles of adulthood, as Leschper sang:

We lived unloved in unmade beds

You wore me like a necklace

You closed me like a locket

Mothers began as Leschper's project in art school in Athens, Ga. In their quiet moments — which at the Tiny Desk were all the moments — the songs seemed to function as a pursuit of catharsis, aided by fragile, tender melodies. The band helped hold the music together with grace and rhythm.

Two of the songs here are from Mothers' debut album, When You Walk A Long Distance You Are Tired,which came out earlier this year; there's also an aching new track called "Mother And Wife." Mothers chose the slowest and most languid songs to perform at the Tiny Desk — a sad, quiet, reflective approach which felt just right for the setting.

When You Walk A Long Distance You Are Tired is available now.

Set List

"Too Small For Eyes"

"Burden Of Proof"

"Mother And Wife"

Credits

Producers: Bob Boilen, Niki Walker; Audio Engineers: Josh Rogosin; Videographers: Niki Walker, Kara Frame; Production Assistant: Jackson Sinnenberg; Photo: Brandon Chew/NPR.

