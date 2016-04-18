Benjamin Clementine: Tiny Desk Concert

Right near the top of this performance, Benjamin Clementine looks toward the camera with an intense stare and sings, "Where I'm from, you see the rain / Before the rain even starts to rain." At that point, when I'm already hanging on every word, I feel like I'm witnessing an almost otherworldly presence — a visitor with wisdom to impart.

Clementine is a musician and poet who grew up in London and later moved to Paris, where as a teenager he slept on the streets at night and busked in the daylight hours. That's how he was "discovered," and in 2015, he released his first album, At Least For Now.There are intimate moments of revelation in this immersive, breathtaking performance, and his voice and piano both sound magnificent. I can't think of anyone quite like him.

Set List

"Condolence"

"Gone"

"Adios"

Credits

Producers: Bob Boilen, Niki Walker; Audio Engineers: Josh Rogosin; Videographers: Niki Walker, Kara Frame; Production Assistant: Jackson Sinnenberg; Photo: NPR.

