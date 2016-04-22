What's A Better Way To Talk About Abortion?

Part 3 of the TED Radio Hour episodeBeyond Tolerance

About Aspen Baker's TED Talk

The strong emotions sparked by abortion leave little room for thoughtful debate. To cut through the tension, Aspen Baker says we should openly tell — and listen to — stories about women who had abortions or decided not to.

About Aspen Baker

Aspen Baker co-founded Exhale, a nonprofit that offers women and men emotional support after an abortion, free of judgment and politics. The group supports "pro-voice," a philosophy and practice that uses listening and storytelling to help people have respectful, compassionate exchanges about abortion and many other controversial topics. Baker is author ofPro-Voice: How to Keep Listening When the World Wants a Fight.

