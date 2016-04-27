© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Trio Performs 'Lost' Song From The Middle Ages

Published April 27, 2016 at 5:58 AM CDT

LOURDES GARCIA-NAVARRO, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Lourdes Garcia-Navarro.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "LOST")

PEMBROKE TRIO: (Singing in foreign language).

GARCIA-NAVARRO: This tune took a long journey to your radio today, about a thousand years. A trio at Pembroke College Chapel in Cambridge performed this over the weekend. It comes from an 11th-century manuscript from which a crucial page of musical notation was stolen. It took decades to reconstruct the piece after the missing page was recovered. Call it a medieval miracle. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

