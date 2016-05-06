How Can We Teach Children To Create A Hopeful Future?

Part 2 of the TED Radio Hour episodeThe Case For Optimism



About John Hunter's TED Talk

Educator John Hunter describes how he finds hope and inspiration in his fourth grade students — and their ability to solve big problems.

About John Hunter

John Hunter graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University where he studied comparative religion and philosophy.

As a college student, Hunter traveled to India and discovered Gandhian thought and principles of nonviolence. He decided to pursue a career as a schoolteacher in order to help create a more peaceful world.

In 1978, at Richmond Community High School, Hunter held the first sessions of the World Peace Game. It's a hands-on political simulation game that he created to challenge students to collaborate, communicate, and strive to find peace in a violent world. The game has now been played around the world. It's also the subject of a book and documentary film both entitled, World Peace And Other 4th-Grade Achievements.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.