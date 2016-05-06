Is Optimism Simply A Matter Of Perspective?

Part 5 of the TED Radio Hour episodeThe Case For Optimism

About Tania Luna's TED Talk

In describing her experiences of immigration, poverty, and homelessness, psychologist Tania Luna explains that gratitude for the small things creates a rich and hopeful life.

About Tania Luna



Psychologist Tania Luna is the co-founder and CEO of Surprise Industries, a company that designs surprising experiences that interrupt our daily habits and patterns. Her work focuses on organizational psychology and emotion regulation.

Originally from Ukraine, Luna immigrated to the United States when she was six years old. She and her family arrived in the U.S. with virtually nothing. She sees her work as connected to her upbringing — in which a piece of Bazooka bubble gum, a thrown-out toy or a mis-delivered pizza was magical — because it gave her an appreciation for the joy of little surprises.

Luna also writes for Psychology Today, and is the co-author of the book, Surprise: Embrace the Unpredictable & Engineer the Unexpected.

