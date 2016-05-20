How Do You "Design" Trust Between Strangers?

Part 3 of the TED Radio Hour episodeThe Power Of Design

About Joe Gebbia's TED Talk

When a stranger shows up at an AirBnB rental, what ensures that all goes well? Careful design of the website that brought them together, says Joe Gebbia, the co-founder of Airbnb.

About Joe Gebbia

Joe Gebbia is a co-founder of Airbnb. Gebbia serves as a part-time design partner at Y Combinator, the startup incubator that helped launch Airbnb. He earned dual degrees in Graphic and Industrial Design at the Rhode Island School of Design (RISD).

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.