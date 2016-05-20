What Can Today's Designers Learn From Nature?

Part 5 of the TED Radio Hour episodeThe Power Of Design

About Janine Benyus' TED Talk

Science writer Janine Benyus believes more innovators should look to nature when solving a design problem. She says the natural world is full of inspired ideas for making things waterproof, solar-powered and more.

About Janine Benyus

Science author Janine Benyus has become one of the most important voices in a new wave of designers and engineers inspired by nature--a practice called biomimicry. Her most recent project, AskNature, is a website that helps designers discover solutions from nature's database.

