RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Renee Montagne. A Bay Area distillery has created a vodka mixed with fog. Using a giant mesh catcher, they say, they managed to bottle San Francisco's fog. Those with brains foggy after trying it could turn to another centuries-old ingredient, raisin tree fruit juice. In South Korea, which has Asia's biggest drinkers, it's long been a hangover cure.

