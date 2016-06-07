© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

Pop Culture Happy Hour, Small Batch Edition: Slate's Black Film Canon

By Linda Holmes
Published June 7, 2016 at 8:30 AM CDT
Omar Epps and Sanaa Lathan in the 2000 romantic drama <em>Love and Basketball</em>.

On May 30, Slate published a feature called The Black Film Canon, a list of the 50 greatest films by black directors. Some will be familiar to you, some will be less so, but the list — and its accompanying video supercut, which you can see below or see on Slate — is an intriguing jumping-off point for people who are looking for some fine films to seek out.

Aisha Harris, who wrote the feature with Dan Kois, talks to us in this segment about why they wanted to put together a black film canon at all, about the inclusion of comedies and romances and other films that don't always make it onto lists like this, and about some of the films she was most pleased to highlight.

Linda Holmes
Linda Holmes is a pop culture correspondent for NPR and the host of Pop Culture Happy Hour. She began her professional life as an attorney. In time, however, her affection for writing, popular culture, and the online universe eclipsed her legal ambitions. She shoved her law degree in the back of the closet, gave its living room space to DVD sets of The Wire, and never looked back.
