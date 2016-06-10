What Can One Generation Teach The Next About Manhood?

Part 4 of the TED Radio Hour episodeBecoming Wise

About Tony Porter's TED Talk

Advocate Tony Porter's wisdom focuses on masculinity and ending violence against women. He explains how he draws on his own upbringing to help the next generation of men redefine manhood.

About Tony Porter

Tony Porter is an author, educator and activist. He is the co-founder of, A Call To Men, an organization dedicated to preventing violence against women and promoting healthy relationships.

Tony has advised the National Football League and other professional sports organizations, and has worked with the U.S. military.

He has given presentations for the U.S. State Department, and the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women.

Tony is the author of Breaking Out of the Man Box: The Next Generation of Manhood.

