What Wisdom Can Adults Learn From Kids?

Part 2 of the TED Radio Hour episode Becoming Wise

About Adora Svitak's TED Talk

When Adora Svitak was 12, she gave a TED Talk on what grownups can learn from children. Now at age 18, and a sophomore at UC Berkeley, Svitak reflects on the message she shared.

About Adora Svitak

Adora Svitak has been writing since the age of four. She published her first book in 2005, Flying Fingers: Mastering The Tools Of Learning Through The Joy Of Writing. And she gave her TED Talk, "What Adults Can Learn From Kids" in 2010.

Since then, she has spoken at hundreds of classrooms and conferences around the world.

She has also been an advocate in the areas of literacy, gender issues, and youth empowerment. She is now a student at University of California, Berkeley.

