Can Coding Help Girls Take Risks?

Part 4 of theTED Radio Hour episode Nudge

About Reshma Saujani's TED Talk:

Girls Who Code founder Reshma Saujani offers a creative solution to gently push young women into making bold decisions. Her program aims to close the gender gap in computer science.

About Reshma Saujani

In 2012, Reshma Saujani founded Girls Who Code to stoke excitement for computer science among young women. She aims to enroll 40,000 young women by the end of 2016 and has won support from Google,Twitter, Facebook and AT&T.

Saujani is the author of the 2013 book Women Who Don't Wait In Line: Break The Mould, Lead The Way.

