When legendary song parody artist "Weird Al" Yankovic joined the IFC show "Comedy Bang! Bang!," he hadn't had a regular day job in 20 years. "[Getting a W-2] is gonna be so much fun! I can't wait!" he told host Ophira Eisenberg. Following Reggie Watts and Kid Cudi as band leader on the comedy talk show hosted by comedian Scott Aukerman is a tall order. Said Yankovic, "I try to emulate, as much as I can, what they did and bring my own thing to it."



In the music industry, "Weird Al's" song parodies have become a rite of passage. Kurt Cobain said he didn't know he had made it until "Weird Al's" cover, "Smells Like Nirvana," while Chamillionaire attributed his Grammy win to "Weird Al's" "White & Nerdy." Naturally, we asked him to team up with house musician Jonathan Coulton to sing our version of David Bowie's "Starman" about popular movies in which aliens land on Earth.

