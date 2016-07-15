How Will 'Cut And Paste' Technology Rewrite Our DNA?

Part 1 of theTED Radio Hour episode What Makes Us ... Us

About Sam Sternberg's TED Talk

Biochemist Sam Sternberg describes how recent developments in gene editing technology may help end many diseases and even control our own evolution.

About Sam Sternberg

As a doctoral researcher in the Doudna Lab at University of California, Berkeley, Sam Sternberg contributed to the growth of the revolutionary genome editing tool, CRISPR.

Sternberg's work has been published in Nature and Science magazines, and has been covered in Science News, The Scientist, and other news outlets.

He is currently co-authoring a book with CRISPR expert Jennifer Doudna, slated for 2017, called A Crack in Creation: Gene Editing and the Unthinkable Power to Control Evolution.

