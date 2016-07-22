Pop Culture Happy Hour: 'Ghostbusters' And 'Mr. Robot'

It's been a busy couple of weeks in the world; how are you doing?

We had the rare opportunity to pull the extremely busy Ari Shapiro into our fourth chair this week, just in time to join us for a chat about Ghostbusters, the latest summer action comedy to bust its way into theaters. We talked about its PG-13-ness, its lineup of very funny women, its place in the impressive Feig/McCarthy canon, and lots more.

Then we turned our attention to the kickoff of the second season of Mr. Robot, the creepy hacker thriller that made such an impression in its first round of episodes. We do talk about revelations from the first season, so if you're looking for a non-tiptoeing introduction to the weird world in which this show operates, we've got it.

As always, we close the show with what's making us happy this week. I am happy about this podcast episode. Stephen is happy about a bunch of albums, including one that our pal Kat Chow loves too. Ari is happy about a show that (spoiler alert) we'll talk about more next week, and Glen is happy about a show to which he gives a very funny alternate title.

