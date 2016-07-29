Lucy Dacus: Tiny Desk Concert

For Lucy Dacus, a 21-year-old with a warm and deep voice, singing comes as naturally as talking. As an adopted child in Richmond, Va., she was raised by a piano-playing mother; now, she writes songs that can be thoughtful, playful and powerful, with tremendous arrangements from guitarist Jacob Blizard.

Dacus and Blizard have been working together since Blizard asked her to be part of a college project he was working on; now, on the strength of her current album No Burden, they've just signed to Matador Records. So consider this Tiny Desk concert a taste of the talent we'll be celebrating for years to come.

No Burden is available now (iTunes) (Amazon).

Set List

"I Don't Wanna Be Funny Anymore"

"Direct Address"

"Green Eyes, Red Face"

Credits

Producers: Bob Boilen, Niki Walker; Audio Engineers: Suraya Mohamed, Josh Rogosin; Videographers: Niki Walker, Morgan McCloy, CJ Riculan; Editor: Claire Hannah Collins; Production Assistant: Marissa Lorusso; Photo: Claire Harbage/NPR.

