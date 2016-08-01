World Cafe Next: The Marcus King Band

From the first note of The Marcus King Band's self-titled Fantasy Records debut, you can hear that this guy is an old soul. It might be a surprise, then, to learn that the singer and guitarist is in his early 20s. King grew up in South Carolina, where he played sideman to blues musicians and honed his formidable talent. The album's producer, Warren Haynes of Gov't Mule and The Allman Brothers Band, compares his guitar artistry to that of Derek Trucks. The Marcus King Band will be released Sept. 23, but you can hear two songs from the album in the player above.

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.