The Wood Brothers On Mountain Stage

The Wood Brothers appear on Mountain Stage, recorded live in Charleston, W.Va. Masters of soulful folk, siblings Chris and Oliver Wood are no strangers to music; Chris Wood is also one third of the genre-busting Medeski Martin And Wood. Growing up in Boulder, Colorado, their father, an alumnus of the legendary Cambridge, Mass., folk scene of the late '50s, encouraged his sons to play music.

After moving to Atlanta, Oliver Wood formed the blues-steeped King Johnson and joined Chris Wood, who had moved to New York City, for the occasional MMW gig. After jamming at a family reunion in 2004, the two were inspired to record a collection of songs that became Ways Not To Lose, The Wood Brothers' debut. In 2012, the group issued Vol. 1: Sky High, which they followed with the Buddy Miller-produced The Muse. The group's current album is Paradise, produced by The Black Keys' Dan Auerbach.

Set List

"Never And Always"

"I Got Loaded"

"The Muse"

"Snake Eyes"

"Postcards From Hell"

"American Heartache"

