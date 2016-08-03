Oliver John-Rodgers On World Cafe

Originally from Virginia, Oliver John-Rodgers now lives in Nashville. That's where he's been developing his music from singer-songwriter fare into a style he calls "acid cowboy," which draws on elements of indie and psychedelic rock. His third album, Nashville Demos, sounds less like a demo tape and more like a fully-fledged studio album in its thick, layered production.

John-Rodgers brought his band for a performance at public radio's annual Non-COMMvention this past May in Philadelphia. Hear the performance above, and check out a live performance video from WXPN's XPoNential Music Festival below.

