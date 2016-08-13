Not My Job: Katie Couric Gets Quizzed On Bad Interns

Katie Couric has done it all in broadcast journalism — she's hosted the Today Show and her own daytime talk show,she's anchoredCBS Evening News,and has been a correspondent for 60 Minutes. Now, she's working on a brand new podcast.

For Couric, it all started at a local radio station where she was hired as an intern by our very own Judge and Scorekeeper Emeritus Carl Kasell. Couric was, unsurprisingly, a very good intern, so we've invited her to answer three questions about very bad interns.

